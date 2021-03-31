Shade Ladipo Slams Ladies Mocking Chioma After Davido Kissed New Girlfriend

Media personality Shade Ladipo has slammed the women mocking Chioma after her fiance and baby daddy Davido was seen kissing Mya Yafai at an event.

Photos of Davido and Mya kissing surfaced online earlier today, March 30. This led to a huge buzz online as it came after the pair were spotted holding hands at St. Marteen and report of her visiting him in Lagos and Ghana between December 2020 and January 2021.

It is also at the time when fans are asking questions about the state of Davido’s relationship with the mother of one of his children, Chioma Rowland, who he proposed to in 2019.

Some online users have been supporting Chioma while others are mocking her.