Entertainment

Shade Ladipo Slams Ladies Mocking Chioma After Davido Kissed New Girlfriend

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Media personality Shade Ladipo has slammed the women mocking Chioma after her fiance and baby daddy Davido was seen kissing Mya Yafai at an event.

Photos  of Davido and Mya kissing surfaced online earlier today, March 30.

This led to a huge buzz online as it came after the pair were spotted holding hands at St. Marteen and report of her visiting him in Lagos and Ghana between December 2020 and January 2021.

 

It is also at the time when fans are asking questions about the state of Davido’s relationship with the mother of one of his children, Chioma Rowland, who he proposed to in 2019.

Some online users have been supporting Chioma while others are mocking her.

Shade described the women mocking Chioma as losers, haters, and miserable people.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Related Articles

What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma - Popular Lagos Pastor

Chioma’s Family Has Refunded The Bride Price Davido Paid – Kemi Olunloyo

1 hour ago

Kate Middleton’s Family Break Silence On Meghan Markle’s Crying Claim

2 hours ago

Dakota James Reveals How To Handle Social Media Trolls

2 hours ago
What Seyi Shay's Mother Told Her About Her Music Before She Died

Seyi Shay Replies Critics Of Her Judgment On Nigerian Idol

2 days ago
Back to top button