Seyi Tinubu’s Company Reveals Why Billboards Were Switched Off Before Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Loatsad Promomedia Limited, the company which is in charge of the Lekki toll gate billboards has revealed why the billboards went off on Tuesday night.

The company is owned by Seyi Tinubu, one of the sons of APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Shortly after the billboards were put off, some soldiers allegedly opened fire on EndSARS protesters at the toll gate.

This led to speculations that Loatsad Promomedia Limited collaborated in the attack.

Explaining why the billboards were put off, the management of the company said:

“When the ‘EndSars and ‘say no to police brutality’ protests started from day one, we wholly supported the movement and used all our platforms to promote the messages (I believe the promoters can verify this information) as we believed in the cause.

“On Tuesday, when the curfew was announced we heeded the governor’s warnings and didn’t want our staff in any danger, hence by 3pm our staff had been ordered to leave the site and the board was switched off based on the governor’s curfew request.

“We had no idea what was going to happen and we feel the same anguish, pain and shock at the events that unfolded and our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this ungodly act.”