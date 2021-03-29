Seyi Shay Replies Critics Of Her Judgment On Nigerian Idol

Singer Seyi Shay has responded to critics of her review of a singer’s performance during the audition for Nigerian Idol reality TV show.

The performance was described by Seyi Shay as terrible, adding that the prospective contestant cannot make money from music.

She said: ”You are never going to make money being a singer.

“Who told you to come for the audition? Whoever it is, you should go back and tell them they are not your friends. That was not a good one. You have a sweet, token voice but your performance is terrible.”

The statement of the singer has since attracted reactions from Nigerians who described her judgement as too harsh and condescending.

Responding to the backlash, Seyi Shay on her Twitter page wrote: “ I’m feeling like JudgeJudy right now. You either LOVE her OR you HATE her, and that is quite ALRIGHT!

“Either way, Thanks for the #1 trend tweeps .”