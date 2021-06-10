Seyi Shay Opens Up On Fight With Tiwa Savage At A Saloon

Seyi Shay has opened up on the dirty fight between her and Tiwa Savage which happened at a saloon where they met.

Seyi Shay said all was good after she exchanged pleasantries with Tiwa Savage only for things to change 20 minutes later.

She said Tiwa was mad at her over a song she did even when both singers had met after the song and even took pictures.

She said, “I walked into the salon, I saw Tiwa and I could feel the tension and I decided to get up because I could see people looking at her and looking at me and I won’t allow people to feed on what is not.

“So, I got up and tapped her on her shoulder and said hi, she was under the drier, she said oh hi, how are you and we exchanged pleasantries and I went back to my side where I was having a conversation with the shop owner.

“And 20 minutes later, Tiwa came and the drama started. I was so confused and I just said okay and she kept shouting calling me a bitch and talking about the Fvck you challenge.

“We had met before and even taken pictures and she didn’t for once act like that, so I don’t want to believe it was the Fvck you challenge.”