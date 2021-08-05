Seyi Makinde Nominates Gani Adams As Amotekun Ambassador

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has nominated the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, as an ambassador of Amotekun Corps.

He also provided Adam with a pick-up van which will be used by the Amotekun security detail that will be attached to protect him.

Adams who appreciated the gesture thanked Makinde for his effort towards securing his state, as he revealed that the Aare Onakakanfo will continue to assist in terms of security when needed in the Southwest.

He said: “I want to appreciate our amiable governor for this worthy honour, and I hope other governors in the region will replicate this gesture, particularly, at this time when we are faced with the various security challenges across the southwest.

“Security is a sacred responsibility of the Aareonakakanfo, and for the governor to have recognised that is highly commendable.

“For a very long time now, the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land has been at the vanguard of seeking a solution to the various security challenges in the southwest.

“Now that Oyo state government has identified with us as the ambassador of the state Western Nigeria Security Network outfit (Amotekun), it is a call to service.

“As the Oyo state ambassador of Amotekun, I will use the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the security deficit across the state.

“More importantly, I hope other states in the southwest, including Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos will replicate this gesture bearing in mind that the stool and office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are solely for all the states in the southwest and it is the responsibility of the governors to take care of the paraphernalia of the office.”