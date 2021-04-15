Seyi Makinde Looks Quiet But Deadly – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as early person.

Fayose said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a viral video showing some thugs threatening to kill him if he should set foot at the Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party that held in Osun State.

“I have seen this video, what this gentleman was saying at the time, they came to the venue saying we are waiting for you here, we are going to kill you.

“This is the chairman of the road transport workers in Oyo State, this people came with Governor Makinde’s convoy… Everybody knows.

“This is enough to show the whole world if Governor Makinde, a first-time 2-year old governor, yet to be 2-year-old governor is parading characters like this, it simply shows the kind of people behind him,” the former governor stated.

When confronted with the fact that the video also shows the character and quality of the people in the PDP, Fayose said it is shameful, stressing that thuggery is disgraceful for the party.

Fayose further alleged that the same thugs recently came to attack him in Ondo State.

“These same people came to Ondo and I told Governor Makinde, so I am glad the whole world is seeing this, Governor Makinde you look quiet but deadly” the former governor asserted.