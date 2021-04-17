Seyi Makinde Fires LAUTECH VC

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyp State has fired the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Prof Michael Ologunde.

This was contaiend in a letter igned by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, which directed Ologunde to “‘step aside until further notice.”

Though no reason has been given for the sacking, Ologunde is reported to have angered Makinde by inciting workers in the Univerity.

He has been told to hand over to the next high ranking principal after the position he held.

Yesterday, Makinde received the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe, and called for a collaboration between government and the academia.

He said, “I want to take this opportunity to let you know that we followed the crisis that engulfed UNILAG recently, and we are happy that things have been resolved and you are getting back into the real business of why the university was created, and you are fulfilling your mandate as a university.

“Yes, a crisis is what we go through as human beings, but I am glad that you were able to resolve it and things are back on track.

“I came to UNILAG and approached the Electrical Engineering Department because I knew I carried out the experiment at the machines laboratory there. So, we brought Italians there and the test was conducted successfully.

“After that, we thought of other things to do to collaborate between the industry and the university and that was what birthed the Automation Laboratory.

“Actually, when we were running the project, we got into a situation where we were looking for people to power PSCs all over the place. I went everywhere in Nigeria looking for Curriculum Vitae but eventually, they were sending me people of 22, 23 years old from the Philippines. I thought how do we ensure we have young engineers that can get into PSC programming.

‘I am not sure how deep the programme is now but from that exercise and some of the things we did in-house, we were able to produce a lot of young engineers coming out of schools; that got into PSC programming.”