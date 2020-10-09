Seyi Makinde Denies Sending Thugs To Attack Fayose

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has denied sending thugs to attack the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, at a PDP campaign rally in Ondo State.
Fayose was attacked at the rally held for Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP governorship candidate in the October 10 election in Ondo State.
His cap was removed by the thugs who claim he disrespected some party elders.
The former governor accused Makinde and Chief Bode George of masterminding the attack at the rally.
Denying the allegation, Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa, said he wouldn’t want to join issues with Fayose.
He said: “I believe that ex-Governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo State in search of their enemies.
“Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about.”
