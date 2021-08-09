Seyi Makinde Declares Tuesday Public Holiday In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared Tuesday, August 10, 2021, as a public holiday, to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1443 AH.

This was announced in a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, on Monday.

The statement was titled ‘Declaration of work-free day to mark Hijrah 1443 AH.’

In the statement, Makinde urged all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.