Seyi Makinde Confirms Killing Of EndSARS Protester In Ogbomosho

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed the killing of an EndSARS protester in Ogbomosho, a town in the state
The protesters was confirmed dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to.
Makinde also confirmed that others were injured during the protest which held yesterday.
He wrote: “I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the End SARS protest in Ogbomoso.
“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
“The End SARS protests are a strong indicator of a systemic failure. It is a failure on the part of those who have been constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.
“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.
“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our Constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.”
