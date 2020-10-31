Seyi Gbangbola Slams Woke Generation Which Encourages Sin

An Instagram user, Seyi Gbangbola has slammed the woke generation of today which loves to sin and encourage it.

In a post he shared, he lamented how the society now celebrates sin to the point of lambasting those who do otherwise.

He shared: “I really hold the values of our parents and the older generation in high regard. And I apologize for the behaviours of most of the so called generation of today. I mean our parents never spoke about immortality and indecency so openly and confidently like we do nowadays. They exhibited so much caution and respect for one another.

The so called “woke” generation has lost all these values. Many are hiding under the misinterpretation of the word “grace”. Some others counter attack with the cliche “we sin differently” and “don’t judge”.

The movies and music we listen and watch today encourage many to “sin differently”. Lousiness and misconduct and sexual misbehaviour is promoted like it’s a basic amenity that every should have.

If you decide to behave better and not indulge, you are hated and cursed. You are called “assistant Jesus” or “heavens public relations officer”.

Hmm. While salvation is indeed very personal. If we really did care for ourselves, we would want to help ourselves be better people. But obviously we don’t. Many of us just pretend like we do. We are comfortable seeing others sin and perish like us. Typical “Everyone does it” “No be only me dey do am”.

It breaks my heart but at the end of the day. We all reap what we sow. The trivialities of today is bound to destroy the lives of so many in the future.

May Allah guide the good and shield them away from the eyes of the evil. Ameen!”