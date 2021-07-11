Seven Things You Should Know About Late Musician, Sound Sultan

Musician, Sound Sultan is dead. His family announced his death on Sunday from Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

Below are some things you should know about Sound Sultan:

1.His real name is Olanrewaju Fasasi.

2.Although he hails from Oyo State, he was born in Jos, Plateau State.

3.Sound Sultan was married to Farida, whose maiden name was Chichi Morah.

4.They have three children together.

5.He has an elder brother, Baba Dee in the entertainment industry.

6.His first single, Jagbanjatis was released in 1999.

7.Earlier this year, speculations had been rife that he had throat cancer, a claim he neither confirmed nor dismissed.