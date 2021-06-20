Opinion

Seven Important Reasons You Need The Holy Spirit

Damola Areo4 hours ago
2
How To Achieve Spiritual Growth - Bishop Of Methodist Church Nigeria
A Christian believer praying (Photo: real momentum)

The Holy Spirit is God. The Father and the Son dwell in us through the Holy Spirit.

Here are seven reasons you need the Holy Spirit of God

1) The Holy Spirit helps us to love God our Father and Jesus Christ the Son of God.

2) The Holy Spirit gives joy to our soul, and help us in seeking the kingdom of heaven where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

3) The Holy Spirit act as power(gift) and as comforter(guidian) in our soul.

4) The Holy Spirit helps in fulfilling the will of God and the fruits of the Spirit (love)

5) The Holy Spirit helps us to speak and pray in tongues of heaven.

6) The Holy Spirit helps us to worship God in Spirit and in truth.

7) The Holy Spirit teaches us to understand the Word(Jesus). God speak through the Holy Spirit in us.

Damola Areo4 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Exercise Improve Relaxation and Sleep Quality

Six Ways To De-stress After A Long And Hard Work Week by PFBRESOURCES

1 day ago
Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN

Nigeria’s Unity And All The Iberiberism BY Femi Adesina

1 day ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

OPINION: Borrowing A Leaf From Sanwo-Olu In Tackling Insecurity

2 days ago
Presidency Accuses Sowore Of Stage-managing Rearrest In Court

OPINION: Lauretta Onochie And The Burden Of Partisanship, By Onyeisi Chiemeke

3 days ago
Back to top button