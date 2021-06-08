Seun Kuti Tells Wizkid To Stop Parading Himself A Grammy Nominee

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has thrown shots at Wizkid by telling him to stop parading himself as a Grammy nominee.

Recall that Wizkid, early this year, won a Grammy Award for featuring in Beyonce’s song Brown Skin Girl. Singer Burna Boy also won an award at the event for his album Twice As Tall.

However, Seun Kuti stated that he, Fela Kuti, Burna Boy and King Sunny Ade are the only Nigerians that can be called Grammy nominees.

“There are only four artists in Nigeria (to have ever been) nominated for the Grammy, and I am one of them” he further added, directly under the video post.

As expected, such a post would generate reactions, and supposed Wizkid fans took no time in giving him a piece of their minds. Here are some reactions from the fans.

@bman-gram wrote: That is rubbish

@Lucky.2.k wrote: he dey pain you, f**l.

@Callme-simple wrote: Idi*t, go Grammy website and type Wizkid, he has two Grammy nominations and one win. Na your papa pave way for you, if not, who for sabi you?