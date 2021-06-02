Serve As Agents Of Unity, DG Tells Corps Members

Corps Members have been advised to utilize the opportunities of the service year to promote national unity and cohesion.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this today while addressing Corps Members during his visit to FCT Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The DG who said the NYSC Scheme was established for the promotion of National Unity and integration, urged the Corps Members to shun ethnic and religious jingoism.

“Take the advantage of the service year to promote national unity. Use the Orientation Course to imbibe team spirit, resilience, leadership skills and endurance.

“Abide by the tenets of the Orientation Course and let the spirit of NYSC live in you forever”, he said.

He enjoined the Corps Members to embrace the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC Scheme namely; Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding up/Passing-Out and adhere strictly to NYSC Bye Laws in order to have a hitch-free service year.

The Director-General also warned them against engagement in social vices, adding that the Scheme was not a haven for lawbreakers.

“Respect the dignity of labour and embrace hardwork. Do not engage in cybercrime. Avoid cutting corners and the sky will be your limit”, he said.

Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to be security conscious and avoid night traveling.

He added that they could approach any military or police barrack to pass the night, but with their NYSC identification cards.

He warned them against unauthorized journey saying offenders would be sanctioned in accordance with NYSC Bye Laws.

Speaking further, the Director-General said efforts were on to get Government approval for the establishment of National Youth Service Trust Fund from which funds would be made available for interested Corps Members to start their businesses after undergoing the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training.

He added that part of the fund would also be used to maintain camp facilities and finance other needs of the Scheme.

Ibrahim therefore urged them to embrace the SAED Programme which was designed to expose them to vocational training that would make them business owners and wealth creators and not seekers of salaried jobs.

“Jobs are very scarce to get but drive your vision with passion and contentment and the sky will be your limit”, the DG said.

Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to identify the felt needs of their host communities and initiate laudable projects that would improve their standard of living.

“Adhere to the rules in your places of Primary Assignment. Be good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme and use the Social Media responsibly.