Sergio Ramos To Miss Liverpool UCL Tie Over Injury

Ramos Doubtful For Real Madrid vs Barcelona Clash. (Image Credit: FC Naija)
Real Madrid has announced that its captain Sergio Ramos has sustained a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg.

The Spanish international will miss the club’s first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final tie against Liverpool.

Madrid said in a statement, “Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

Real Madrid is currently in the third position on the LaLiga table with 60 points from 28 games.

