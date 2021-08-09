Sergio Busquets Named Captain After Messi Barcelona Exit

Sergio Busquets has been named the new captain of Barcelona following the exit of Lionel Messi.

Concise News reported that Barcelona announced Messi’s exit last week.

The club and the six-time Ballon d’Or Award winner failed to reach a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

With the Argentine’s exit, manager Ronald Koeman named Busquets as new captain.

“Despite the farewell of Messi, we are very excited about this season. We are convinced that we will give you many joys this season,” Koeman told Barca fans ahead of the Gamper Trophy encounter tie with Juventus.

“The youngsters are the future of this great club.

“It has been very hard to play a whole year without an audience, we are delighted to see you again.”

“Sergio Busquets will take over from Messi as the new Barcelona captain.“

Reacting, Busquets said, “It is a pride to be the captain.

“I have had great examples with Carles Puyol, Xavi and Leo. Thank you Leo for taking Barça to the highest level… Eternal thanks Leo.”