Headline

SERAP Demands Yakasai Release From DSS Custody

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Saturday, February 27, criticised the detention of Salihu Tanko Yakasai also known as Dawisu, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Furthermore, SERAP demanded his unconditional release since he was exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“We condemn the unlawful arrest of journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“Nigerian authorities should stop shutting up critics. Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mr Yakasai,” SERAP tweeted.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dawisu, Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was sacked on Saturday for criticising the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the growing insecurity in the country.

Yakasai, who is the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was whisked away on Friday in Kano hours after he tweeted that the Buhari-regime should secure Nigerians or resign.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Related Articles

abdulrasheed bawa

After Confirmation As EFCC Boss, Bawa Hands Over In Lagos

2 hours ago
Boss Mustapha

COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Nigeria On Tuesday – SGF

3 hours ago

Kagara Students, Teachers Released By Bandits

20 hours ago

DSS Denies Arresting Ganduje’s Aide, Yakasai

20 hours ago
Back to top button