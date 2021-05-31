SERAP Condemned Attack On Sowore

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the attack on political activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was injured after a teargas canister was reportedly shot at him during a rally in Abuja.

Reacting to the report, SERAP urged authorities to end the crackdown on protesters.

“We condemn reports that Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, and activist, was shot at by the police in Abuja this morning during a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain. SERAP said in a statement.

“Authorities should end the crackdown on protesters, and allow people to peacefully exercise their rights.

“Nigerian authorities should promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the allegation of shooting of Sowore and crackdown on protesters, publish the report of their investigation, and ensure that anyone suspected to be responsible is brought to justice.

“Nigerian authorities should immediately take concrete steps to reverse the longstanding impunity for these kinds of violations and misconduct by law enforcement agencies. Victims and their families deserve nothing less.

“The Guidelines on Policing Assemblies in Africa, adopted by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, provides that “firearms must never be used to disperse an assembly. Intentional use of lethal force is prohibited unless it is strictly unavoidable to protect life.”

“We’ll hold Nigerian authorities and @PoliceNG to account for the reported shooting of Omoyele Sowore and attacks on protesters at the Unity Fountain.”