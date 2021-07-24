Senator Tackles Dickson On PIB

Senator Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi-Eremienyo has tackled Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial district, Seriake Dickson over his recent comment on the Petroleum Industrial Bill.

Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State had said the PIB which gives 5% to oil communities instead of the 10% initially promised might lead to unrest in the Niger Delta.

Reacting, Senator Degi-Eremienyo stated that Dickson’s fight for host communities is pretentious,

He said: “The true story was that the PIB as an executive bill was presented to the National Assembly, proposing 2.5% of the total operational cost as host communities development trust funds.

“The lead debate was hot and protracted in both chambers. Lawmakers from the Niger Delta region including myself spoke, argued for an upward increase commensurate to our contributions and sacrifices. During the public hearing at various centers, host communities canvassed the same position.

According to him, the 3% was the Senate’s decision which Seriake Dickson was a member which was eventually sustained by the Conference Committee against the House of Reps’ version of 5%.

“Observers would be tempted to ask what efforts Sen. Dickson made to achieve the utmost desired as the bill was presented to NASS when he was still Governor.

“Other Governors from the region rallied round their people and even lobbied lawmakers from other regions to support an increase in the host com Dev fund. Ex-Gov Dickson did nothing as he was okay with spending 13% derivation on aggressive development of his own villages which are not host communities, leaving the oil and gas producing host communities to suffer their fate.

“It’s ridiculous to see him fighting pretentiously for host communities. Dickson lacks the moral grounds to criticize or attack Sylva’s innocence.”