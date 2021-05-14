Senator Fatai Buhari Demands Good Reasons For Buhari’s Impeachment

The lawmaker representing Oyo North in the Senate, Fatai Buhari, has said the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari should be backed with good reason.

The senator stated this when he paid a Sallah visit to former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State.

He said: “Impeaching the President has a process. Anybody calling for the impeachment of the President should give a good reason. Then, we shall table it, discuss it, and the two chambers must come together. Impeaching the President is not what someone can just wake up one day and call for. There is a procedure for it. Why do you want to cause a problem and create confusion that you cannot solve?

“We have no other country than Nigeria. Nigeria is our country and our home. We should try and do internal security. We should play our own part and should not leave everything to government alone.

“There should be a local police that will be able to know the terrain and each other. We know ourselves no matter how. In the early 80s, we used to travel at night. Something fundamental is missing.”

The lawmaker, who disclosed that the Ninth Assembly had discussed the security matter over 50 times, said: “We discussed security issue over 30 times in the Eighth Assembly, and this present Ninth Assembly has also discussed it over 50 times. Let everybody be vigilant. Even, if we change service chiefs many times, that cannot solve security challenges.”