Senate Receives Buhari’s Request To Confirm Nwoha As NASC Commissioner

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Hon. Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-East at the National Assembly Service Commission.

The request which was contained in a letter dated 9th July, 2021, was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari in the letter said Nwoha’s nomination was in compliance with the provision of Section 3(4) of the National Assembly Service Commission Act, 2014.

In another letter addressed to the Senator Lawan, President Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

He explained that the appointment of the nominee was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).