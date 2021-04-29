Senate President Pays Condolence Visit To Kano, Sokoto

Earlier today, President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, was in Kano and Sokoto States on a condolence visit to the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Nasiru Ado Bayero respectively and Hassan Dambaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

While he was in Kano to condole the Emirs on the death of their mother, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, the Senate President was in Sokoto to condole with the Magajin Garin Sokoto over the death of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, the second daughter of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Senate President was accompanied by the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senator Sahabi Ya’u and Senator Abdullahi Gumel.

He was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by the governor of the State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hamisu Chidari and the Special Adviser Political to Kano Governor, Hon Hamza Buhari amongst others.

From the airport, the delegation then proceeded to the Palace of the Emir of Kano to condole with the Emir Of Kano, Alh Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir Of Bichi, Alh Nasir Ado Bayero over the death of their 85 years old mother.

The Senate President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and asked Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannatu Firdausi.

Shortly after, the Senate President proceeded to Sokoto State, where he was received upon arrival at the Sultan Abubakar III Int’l Airport, by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North), the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu and a host of others.

He then proceeded to the Sultan Muhammad Bello Mosque, Sokoto for the Fidau Prayer of Late Hajiya Aisha Danbaba Marafa, Daughter of Late Premier of defunct Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

The Senate President and his entourage have since returned to Abuja.