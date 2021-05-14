Senate President Lawan Faults Southern Govs’ Call For Restructuring

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said it is wrong that southern governors are leading the agitation for restructuring of the country.

The governors made the call over the rising insecurity in Nigeria at a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State.

Reacting, Lawan said part of the reason for the security challenge in Nigeria is the lack of functional local governments.

He said, “We are all leaders and we are in this together, the solutions must come from us regardless of what levels of leadership we are – whether at the Federal Level, State Level, or even at the Local Government level.

“I also want to take this opportunity to say that we have diminished the local government system. I think we can attribute the security issues to the absence of a Functional Local Government System.

“I think the time has come for us to take up the challenge and ensure that the Local Government system functions. This is as we look for ways to curb the security challenge.

“We must never neglect the local government system. We must go back to our local government system to ensure they are autonomous and functional.”

On the call by the Southern Governors Forum for the restructuring of the country, Lawan said, “I believe that, as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing.

“Because, even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at the federal level, you have done it in your state as well.

“What you may accuse the Federal Government of, whatever it is, you may also be accused of the same thing in your state.

“So, we are supposed to ensure that we have a complete and total way of ensuring that our systems at the federal, state and even local government levels work for the people.

“We must allow people to participate in governance so that whoever feels he has something to offer to make Nigeria better does so freely without any let or hindrance.”

Urging elected leaders to shun regionalism, Lawan added that “The President is reaching out to all the stakeholders. And I believe that as leaders, particularly those of us who were elected at all levels of government, we should avoid partisanship.

“We should avoid regionalism. We are all leaders and we are in this together.

“The solutions to our challenges must come from us regardless of what level of government we are.

“Whether at the federal, state or the local government level.

“I believe that Nigeria is going to come out of these challenges stronger.”