News

Senate President Greets Former President Babangida at 80

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
1
Ibrahim Babangida Speaks On Searching For New WifeIbrahim Babangida Speaks On Searching For New Wife
Babangida was Nigeria's Head of State from 27 August 1985 to 26 August 1993 (image courtesy: NTA)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Lawan rejoices with the family, numerous friends and associates of the General as they celebrate his attainment of this milestone in a remarkably fulfilled life.

“President Babangida has attained this milestone in good health of mind and body, and with his legacy well established in the political history of our great country, Nigeria.

“President Babangida is a patriot and firm believer in the Nigerian project, which he promoted with courage and great wit as a soldier and a political leader.

“While in government, he worked to keep Nigeria united and to make it stable and prosperous.

“Even out of power and in well-deserved retirement, IBB has continued to promote our democracy and national unity,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prays Allah to preserve the elder statesman for many more years in good health.

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Nigeria Cannot Afford To Lose Obasanjo – Dapo Abiodun

3 hours ago
2023: South Not Interested In Presidency But Restructuring, Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai

Stop Behaving Like Criminals, FFK Tells Nigerians

3 hours ago
IBB Lauds Niger State Lawmakers During Visit To His Home In Minna

Buhari Hails Babangida At 80

3 hours ago
Atiku Pledges N50m To Combat Coronavirus

Jos Killings: Atiku Urges FG To Tack Security Challenges

7 hours ago
Back to top button