Senate Orders Probes Assault Allegation Against Danladi Umar

The Senate has ordered a probe into the assault allegation against the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

Umar is accused of assaulting a security guard at a plaza in Abuja with the incident captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The guard, Clement Sagwak, said he was assaulted by the CCT Chairman and the policemen attached to him after he told him that his car was wrongfully parked.

However, Umar, in a statement said he was the one assaulted by some people he described as miscreants.

The Senator from the constituency which the guard hails from, Istifanus Dung Gyang, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Plateau North, took up the case before the senate with a petition.