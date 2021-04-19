Senate Orders Governors To Grant Full Autonomy To Judiciary

The Nigerian Senate has told the 36 state governors to implement full autonomy for judiciary.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary Opeyemi Bamidele, in Abuja on Monday.

He said this following the strike action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

“No democracy can survive without being founded on the rule of law and independent judiciary.”

Bamidele said state houses of assembly must do “what they are supposed to do” and enact a law for the judiciary to be fully autonomous.

“The National assembly does not make laws for the states; such power resides in the state houses of assembly,” he said.

“Judiciary at the federal capital territory is independent because we have done what we are supposed to do.

“What is next is for the state houses of assembly to do what they are supposed to do.”