Senate Confirms Prof. Sani Adam As INEC Commissioner

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Professor Sani Muhammad Adam (North Central) as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation of the nominee followed the presentation and consideration of a report by the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, in his presentation, said the request to confirm Adam by President Buhari was made in accordance with Sections 153(1)(f) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the lawmaker, the Committee in furtherance of its mandate to investigate a petition against the nominee following the suspension of his confirmation on Tuesday by the upper chamber, received explanations regarding his personal life, work experience, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as National Electoral Commissioner representing the North-Central Geo-political Zone.

“After a thorough investigation into the petition against the nominee, the Committee found out that the petition against him was paltry and that the reason for the termination (not dismissal as alleged by the petitioner) was not based on gross misconduct but on the rationalization policy of the federal government.

“The court judgement was based on whether or not his appointment should have been terminated and this has nothing to do with his integrity or moral uprightness”, Gaya said.

Sani Muhammad Adam was, thereafter, confirmed as a National Commissioner of INEC in accordance with the Committee’s recommendation.