Senate Confirms Appointment Of New Service Chiefs

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of the new service chiefs who were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The service chiefs were confirmed today just weeks after Buhari nominated them as a replacement for the retired predecessors.

The new service chiefs are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air staff.

They replaced the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.