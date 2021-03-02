Headline

Senate Confirms Appointment Of New Service Chiefs

Damola Areo54 mins ago
3
service chiefs

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of the new service chiefs who were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The service chiefs were confirmed today just weeks after Buhari nominated them as a replacement for the retired predecessors.

The new service chiefs are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air staff.

They replaced the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Tags
Damola Areo54 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Nigeria Receives Free COVAX COVID-19 Vaccines

29 seconds ago
service chiefs

Buhari Holds First National Security Meeting With New Service Chiefs

54 mins ago
Boko Haram: Change Of Security Chiefs Won't Guarantee Victory, Presidency Tells CAN

Nigerians’ll Be Informed If Ransom Is Paid To Bandits – Femi Adesina

1 hour ago

Zamfara Schoolgirls: We Saw Our Schoolmate’s Father With Bandits

5 hours ago
Back to top button