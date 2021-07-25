News

Seek Out Of Court Settlement With Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Tells FG

Damola Areo54 mins ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu

Apex-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the Federal Government to seek out of court settlement with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as the group urged South-Eastern Governors and Igbo leaders of repute to prevail on the President to take the decision.

This was contained in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary-general of the group.

It read; “We are calling for the quick political intervention of Southeastern Governors and Igbo politicians to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to “Out-Of-Court” settlement in the court case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

Tags
Damola Areo54 mins ago
3

Related Articles

benue news

Kukah: Stop Threatening Nigerians, Ortom Tells Presidency

4 hours ago
police

Police Arrest 5 Sodomites For Gang-Raping Boy In Kano

24 hours ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju

Buhari, Other Leaders Delighted About BBNaija – Deji Adeyanju

1 day ago
Celebration As Deji Adeyanju Regains Freedom After 78 Days In Detention

Show Up In Court On Monday, Deji Adeyanju Urges Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters

1 day ago
Back to top button