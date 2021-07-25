Seek Out Of Court Settlement With Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Tells FG

Apex-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the Federal Government to seek out of court settlement with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as the group urged South-Eastern Governors and Igbo leaders of repute to prevail on the President to take the decision.

This was contained in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary-general of the group.

It read; “We are calling for the quick political intervention of Southeastern Governors and Igbo politicians to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to “Out-Of-Court” settlement in the court case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.