Security Operative Killing Igbo Youths In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said security operative are killing Igbo youths in the South-East.

Kanu alleged that the security operative are committing the act by tagging anyone in the region an unknown gunman.

He said this in a statement issued through IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

A statement by Powerful reads: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indomitable leader ,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to place the world on notice, of the ongoing abductions and secret killings of Biafrans especially Igbo youths by the Nigeria security agents, and tagging them unknown gunmen.

“These compromised and Fulani-controlled security operatives move from house to house and abduct Igbo youths, whisk them away to their slaughter houses and later dump their corpses at mortuaries as unknown gunmen.”

Kanu alleged that the actions of security operatives i part of the Federal Government’s plan to depopulate the region.

“This is a secret genocide orchastrated by the Fulani-controlled Federal Government to depopulate Ndigbo before the coming of Biafra.

“Despite the daily slaughter of security agents mainly of Southern origin in the North by bandits and terrorists, the Nigeria military or police has never embarked on mass arrest and secret killing of youths and residents of the crime scene. It’s unfortunate that the treacherous political class has kept mute over this atrocity. But IPOB cannot keep quiet.

“The intention of the masterminds of this crime against humanity is to weaken the South East, and pave the way for its long-planned invasion by jihadists. But they will not succeed,” he added.