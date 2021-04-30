Security Challenges Has Political Undertone – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said there is a political undertone to the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja at the APC National Secretariat.

“I think most of the problems are politically motivated.

“So, we must use our binoculars to be able to look and identify the sponsors of the insecurity we’re witnessing in the country.

“What’s happening now is not Nigeria; this is un-Nigeria.

“We must do everything possible, even through advice, to make sure that Nigeria remains united,” Akpabio said, adding that it wasn’t time for a blame game.

He lamented that the security situation has moved from being limited to one section of the country and is now worrisome.

He said, “We’ve never in the history of this nation witnessed where people in uniform are targeted for elimination.

“That will show you that we’ve infiltrators in our midst, the security of our neighbouring countries must also remain a priority.”