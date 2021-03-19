Headline

Security Agencies Not Working Together As Expected – NSA

Anthony Adeniyi19 mins ago
The National Security Adviser, NSA Babagana Monguno, has said that the security agencies aren’t working together as expected.

He said this in Abuja on Thursday at the third quarterly meeting of Secretaries of State Governments (SSGs).

The NSA called for better training and funding as well as cooperation from traditional and community leaders.

“If you disengage community leaders, you will not have the type of intelligence you need:, NAN quoted him as saying.

“Right now, security agencies do not work together as closely as expected. We have been trying to ensure unity of purpose and operation.”

Monguno said Nigeria relies on traditional institutions because they are essential to security.

“Leave out our traditional rulers, you will see all kinds of leaders of various sects filling the vacuum.”

