Secondus Will Lead PDP NWC Till 2021, Says Wabara

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pledged loyalty to the National Working Committee led by Uche Secondus.

This was stated by Senator Adolphus Wabara at a Board of Trustees meeting held today.

He said the current NWC will stay till the December 2021 national elective convention when new leaders will be elected.

“The Board of Trustees will ensure that a fluent and uninterrupted operation of all the organs of the party particularly the National Working Committee remains in place leading up to a successful convention in December 2021.

“The Board of Trustees will also ensure that very harmonious relations exist between the organs of the party and in this regard a detailed meeting between the BoT and the National Working Committee NWC is being planned to be held soon,” he stated.

