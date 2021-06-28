Headline

Secondary School Students Now Belong To Cult Groups – Jonathan

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed worry over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Jonathan who spoke when he received the management of the Albino Foundation and its partners in Abuja, said insecurity is mostly caused by drug abuse.

Jonathan lamented that secondary school students now belong to cult groups with a mindset of killing each other.

“Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind.

“We need to also look into issues of mental health as well.

“No sane Nigerian will just go and commit crimes except he is high on something.

“Now we have cults in primary and secondary schools, then it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates, this is sad,” he lamented.

