Secession: Nnamdi Kanu Is Backed By Nigerian Law – Lawyer

Alloy Ejimakor has said the Nigerian law backs his secessionist client, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being charged with treasonable felony and was extradited to Nigerian from Kenya where he was arrested.

He was yesterday to be arraigned in court but the State Security Service failed to provide him despite him being their custody.

Addressing reporters on Monday at Federal High Court Maitama Abuja, Ejimakor said “no Nigerian can be tried for any offence that is not supported by written law in the country”.

“Let’s get this clear, trial of what? Nothing can be built on nothing, we have made it clear. The counsel representing the four other defenders have made it clear in their applications that the main charge, ‘treasonable felony’ is not supported by any law in the Federation of Nigeria. It is there in the Nigerian constitution.

“No Nigerian can be tried for any offence that is not supported by written law in the country.

“And we have another law in this country, it is called ‘African Chatter of Human and People’s Right, Ratification and Enforcement Act’, chapter A-9 laws of Federation of Nigeria.

“Article 20 of that chapter made it clear that all citizens of Nigeria have the right of self-determination. I’m not sure the office of the Attorney General of the Federation is aware of that.

“And article 1 said that the Nigerian State must do everything possible to assist the citizen or the country in exercising that right without any hindrance.

“So, the postponement and rejection of bail is what we are considering”, he said.