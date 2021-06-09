Scrapping NYSC Will Lead Tp Increased Crime – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has said the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, should not be scrapped.

The group said scrapping the Corps will lead to high rate of crime in the country.

It warned the federal government not to “accede to the dangerous proposal to abolish the NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS SCHEME (NYSC).”

This was contained in a media statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

According to Onwubiko: “After a well considered research and opinion poll conducted by HURIWA, the preponderance of opinion is that President Muhammadu Buhari should jealously preserve the National legacies that the NYSC SCHEME represents.

“If there is one thing the National Assembly has done exceedingly well since the return of the country to democracy in 1999, it is playing to the gallery. Inconsequential laws have always received greater attention while the lacunas to be filled with progressive legislations and legislative interventions are left largely unattended to. One of such distractions is the proposed law for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme . The proposed bill before the House of Representatives seeks to repeal Section 315(5)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) .

“The call for the scrapping of the NYSC scheme has been on for some time now. The arguments of the proponents center on the position that the scheme had outlived its usefulness.

“Necessarily, therefore, the benefits and objectives are to enable Nigerian youths acquire the spirit of self-reliance by encouraging them to develop skills for self-employment; to contribute to the accelerated growth of the national economy and to develop common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration.”

HURIWA noted that the NYSC scheme has united Nigerians more than any other government establishment in the country.

“There is no national institution that has united Nigerians more than the NYSC scheme. Nigerian graduates have been compelled to see other States and cultures. ”