Saudi Club Al Nassr Bid Ahmed Musa Farewell After Terminating Contract

Musa joined the Saudi club from Leicester city in 2018 signing a four year contract. However, the club has paid tribute to the forward thanking him and wishing him all the best in the future.
“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club said on their Twitter page.
The reason why Musa’s contract was terminated was not disclosed by either the club or the player.
However, the forward had a season to forget last year not netting a goal in his 17 league appearances.
His club also conceded the championship to bitter rivals Al Hilal.
There have been speculations that Musa may be joining Turkish club Fenerbahce soon.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.