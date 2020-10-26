Saudi Club Al Nassr Bid Ahmed Musa Farewell After Terminating Contract

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has had the contract he has with Saudi Club Al Nassr terminated despite having two years left on it.

Musa joined the Saudi club from Leicester city in 2018 signing a four year contract. However, the club has paid tribute to the forward thanking him and wishing him all the best in the future.

“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club said on their Twitter page.

The reason why Musa’s contract was terminated was not disclosed by either the club or the player.

However, the forward had a season to forget last year not netting a goal in his 17 league appearances.

His club also conceded the championship to bitter rivals Al Hilal.

There have been speculations that Musa may be joining Turkish club Fenerbahce soon.