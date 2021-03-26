SARS Killed My Son Because Of Recharge Cards, Father Tells Oyo Panel

Kolawole Owoade, the father of late Adewale Owoade, on Thursday, narrated how officials of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) murdered his son.

Owoade was led in evidence by his counsel, Diekola Rufai, when he appealed before the Oyo State Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality.

The father, according to NAN, said the police unit shot his son in the back with the bullet perforating his stomach and intestine.

The complainant recalled that the incident occured in January 2006 when one Lasunkanmi, their neighbour, accused Adewale of stealing recharge cards.

Lasunkanmi invited the operatives to search the house where the Owoades lived with other tenants.

“Adewale panicked, ran out of the room and was shot by an official of SARS called Kola. The SARS officials also followed us to the hospital he later died”, the father said.

The death certificate, medical report and receipt of other expenses incurred by the family were admitted as exhibits by the panel.

Owoade added that Adewale’s mother became seriously ill as a result of shock. He appealed for fairness in the matter.

The father demanded N50million damages for the surgical operation on his wife and for other payments made before the demise of his son.

The prosecuting counsel, Matthew Oje, told the panel that after the incident, SARS frustrated all efforts made by the family to get justice.

The panel chairman, retired Justice Badejoko Adeniji adjourned the matter until April 14, 2021.