Saraki Congratulates Arapaja On Emerging PDP South-West Chairman

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Saraki was one of the more than 10 aspirants who ran for the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2019 elections

Ex-Senate president, Bukola Saraki has congratulated Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as he emerged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zonal Chairman.

Arapaja polled 343 votes to beat Dr. Eddy Olafeso who polled 330 vote in yesterday’s election.

Reacting to the victory, Saraki took to Twitter to wish him the best on his new assignment.

His tweet read, “I congratulate the leaders and stakeholders of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, for the successful conclusion of the @OfficialPDPNig South-West Zonal Congresses yesterday.

“I also congratulate Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, who was returned as the South-West Zonal Chairman of the @OfficialPDPNig, and all the new zonal executives of our party in the region.

“As you all prepare to embark on your respective assignments in the zonal EXCO, I wish you all the best. It is my hope that you will all continue to work towards the ongoing reformation and repositioning of our great party.”

