Saraki Breaks Silence On EFCC Arrest

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has reacted to reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a swift statement, Saraki stated that he visited the office of the Commission of his own volition and was not arrested.

The statement signed by his Media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, revealed that the former governor of Kwara State was now back home following the visit to the EFCC.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached EFCC that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might have to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office on Saturday (31st July) afternoon and also answered some questions.

“He is back home. He was not arrested,” Part of the statement read.