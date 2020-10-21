Sanwo-Olu Visits Victims Of Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has visited the victims of the shooting which occurred last night at Lekki toll gate.

Some EndSARS protesters were shot allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the toll gate where they had gathered in protest.

Reacting to the incident, Sanwo-Olu said that an investigation will be carried out to get to its root.

He said, “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.

“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

“There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”