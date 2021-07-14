Sanwo-Olu Mourns Lagos APC Treasurer, Sumbo Ajose

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of the Treasurer of Caretaker Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sumbo Ajose.

He said the demise of Ajose, who died at 55 in the United States, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday July 13, was a big loss to her family, friends, associates and the ruling party.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late party Treasurer as trustworthy, committed, extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to Lagos APC.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed his deepest condolences to the immediate family and friends of the departed, Lagos APC caretaker chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun and the entire members of the party executive over the death of the late Ajose.

Sanwo-Olu added that the deceased, who was his personal friend and co-traveller in progressive politica was accountable and rendered selfless service to the party during her tenure as Treasurer without any blemish record.

“The death of the Treasurer of our party, Sumbo Ajose, is a painful and big loss to me personally, Lagos APC, the deceased family and friends. I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal and committed democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party during her lifetime.

“She will be missed by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly Lagos APC State Executive Committee, chieftains and members of the party across the State,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed that God would grant ”the soul of our beloved Sumbo Ajose eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased.”