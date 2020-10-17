Sanwo-Olu Mourns Death Of Awolowo’s Daughter Oyediran

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has mourned with the family of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo on the loss of his daughter Reverend Tola Oyediran.

Oyediran died on Friday at the age of 76.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described her death as a great loss to her family and associates.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It is with deep sense of sorrow but with a heart full of gratitude to God for a good life spent by the late Rev. Mrs. Tola Oyediaran that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the deceased.

“Reverend Oyediran undoubtedly touched many people’s lives while she was alive. She was a true compatriot, a passionate leader, loving mother and an embodiment of humility.

“Oyediran used her God-given talents, resources and media platforms to emancipate the Yoruba race and Nigerian as a whole.

“The late Oyediran’s tenure as chairman of the Board of Directors of African Newspapers Plc (publishers of Tribune newspaper), which just began after serving her first tenure witnessed growth in the organization.

“On behalf of my family and the good people Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the Oyediran and Awolowo over the loss of Rev. Tola Oyediran.”