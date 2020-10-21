Sanwo-Olu Laments Lack Of Leadership Amongst EndSARS Protesters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lamented the lack of leadership amongst the EndSARS protesters.
He made this known in a statement he issued on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He said, “Dear Lagosians, I address you today with a heavy heart as your Governor. I do so as a father and a brother. I do so as one who is touched by the infirmities and feelings of his people. I do so as a part of the collective humanity that we all share.
“Yesterday’s events were no doubt some of the darkest gradients of our history as a State and as a people. As you are perhaps aware, I have been engaging the #EndSARS protesters since Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 October 2020 respectively.
“We were making progress together though the pace was slow due to lack of an acceptable leadership amongst the #EndSARS
protesters.
“However, events took a different turn from Sunday 18, October 2020 as criminal elements took advantage of the firm orders handed down to the officers and men of the Nigerian Police not to resort to shooting as a rule of engagement.”
