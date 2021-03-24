Entertainment

Sanwo-Olu Gifts Three-Bedroom Flat To Actress Iya Awero

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide anwo-Olu has gifted veteran Nollywood actress, Lanre Hassan popularly known as Iya Awero, a three-bedroom apartment.

Disclosing this on Twitter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the governor handed over the keys of the apartment to the actress as he commissioned, delivered, and renamed the LagosHoms, Igbogbo as Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo.

Handing over the keys to her, Governor Sanwo-Olu said:

”You don’t need to celebrate them when they die. You can celebrate them when they are still alive. You can celebrate them when they are still alive. This our Nollywood star who has worked for over 30-to 40 years. She needs to be celebrated. Congratulations”

