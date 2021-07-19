Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Muslims On Eid-el-kabir

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while rejoicing with Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir celebration urged them to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections in Nigeria. He also advised them to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols.

Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, advised Lagosians, especially Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, stability, unity and progress of the country.

The Governor said there is strong connection between peaceful coexistence of all tribes and religions and development, noting that as Lagosians, every resident must live together peacefully.

“On behalf of my family and government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

“Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in the history of mankind, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

“The festival, therefore, reminds us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief, as well as sacrifice for the progress of mankind and development of our society,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu while seeking Lagosians’ support for development and growth of Lagos State, urged residents to support his government’s efforts in building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that will work for all through the THEMES developmental agenda of his administration.

The Governor also implored Nigerians to support governments at state and federal levels in building a better society that is free from violence, insecurity and other social vices.