Sandra Iheuwa Shares Prove That Ubi Franklin Wants To Marry Her

Damola Areo1 hour ago
The drama between music executive, Ubi Franklin and his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, continues as she has shared screenshots of Whatsapp chats of a person she suggests is Ubi.

In the chat, the person who she claims is Ubi was telling a friend his intentions of marrying her. According to the chat, the person who she suggests is Ubi mentioned that he was going to marry her because he really loves her as she is ”beautiful inside out.”

Recall that earlier today, Ubi shared a video where he accused her of attacking his friend, Renee. According to him, he is not married to Sandra and she cannot dictate who he associates with.

Sandra says she will also be releasing an explosive video addressing the allegations leveled against her by Ubi.

See the screenshot of the Whatsapp conversation she shared below

 

Sandra Iheuwa releases chats purportedly showing Ubi Franklin talking about marrying her to counter his claims that sheSandra Iheuwa releases chats purportedly showing Ubi Franklin talking about marrying her to counter his claims that she

Sandra Iheuwa releases chats purportedly showing Ubi Franklin talking about marrying her to counter his claims that she

