Salvation Ministries Dissociates Self From Alleged Gay Pastor

Salvation Ministries has said that an alleged gay man, Pastor David Alfred, is not a member of their church.

This was after Alfred was linked to the church by some irate youth who beat him up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Alfred is alleged to have solicited sex from some men and also sent nude and sexual content to them.

Dissociating itself from the Alfred, Salvation Ministries issued a statement saying:

“Our attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media alleging one David Alfred as pastor of Salvation Ministries.

“This is to notify the general public that he is not a pastor, staff or member of Salvation Ministries worldwide.

“By this disclaimer, we disassociate Salvation Ministries from any activities, contract, classic or business David Alfred carried out carried out in the name of Salvation Ministries.”

Salvation Ministries is based in Port Harcourt and headed by Pastor David Ibiyeomie.