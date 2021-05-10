Sallah: FCT Police Assures Residents Of Safety

In furtherance with its effort to ensure that residents of the Federal Capital Territory enjoy a hitch-free Sallah Celebration, the FCT Police Command has deployed proactive measures within the city especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways etc.

In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime-fighting strategies within the FCT during the celebration.

On this note, the Command wishes FCT residents a Happy Sallah celebration ahead and implores them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and* to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352